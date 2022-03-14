Picture gallery: Dozens join peace vigil in Milton Keynes in support of Ukraine

Dozens of people gathered for a special peace vigil at MK Rose on Saturday to call for an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The event, organised by the MK Rose Trust, was led by trustee, the Rev Tim Norwood, with residents invited to 'stand in solidarity' with the people of Ukraine and light candles which were placed under the Ukraine flag.

There were also readings from speakers who have direct contact with people in both Ukraine and Russia including the Rev Nicola Vidamour, who used to work in Russia, and Mrs Muriel Moffoot.

John Moffoot, a trustee of MK Rose, was pleased with the response. He said: "The event was attended by around 100 people including the mayor of Milton Keynes Councillor Mohammed Khan who joined the gathering to hear readings and quotations from people in Russia and Ukraine in response to the conflict."

The Milton Keynes Rose is a public space designed for for people to celebrate, commemorate and contemplate.

Created by internationally renowned artist Gordon Young in 2014, the Milton Keynes Rose is an open-air circular memorial based at Campbell Park.. It was developed in partnership by The Parks Trust and the Milton Keynes Cenotaph Trust, with support from Milton Keynes Council.

Photographs by Jane Russell.

