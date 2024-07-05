Picture gallery: Go behind closed doors of this stunning 7-bedroom house in Milton Keynes

This imposing detached property in Oakhill Road, Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes, offers spacious accommodation with seven bedrooms and five bathrooms no less.

It dates in parts to the mid/late 1800s and offers a blend of original character features combined with modern, contemporary finishes. Beautifully presented throughout, the well-planned accommodation creates the perfect family home and environment for family living and entertaining. You could really make yourself at home here.

The property is approached via two sets of electric gates opening to a gravel carriage driveway with parking for several cars and leading to the detached double garage. The drive is bordered by well-tended beds containing flowering shrubs and trees.

Key features include seven bedrooms, five reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room and five bathrooms. The accommodation also features a cinema room, study, office and gym, family room and utility, all set on generous set on a 1/3 acre plot.

The gardens are beautifully landscaped and extend to three sides of the property. A terrace runs along the rear of the house with a covered heated dining terrace accessed from the dining room and a decked terrace from the cinema room. The garden is mainly lawn with a wide variety of mature trees and shrubs to the borders offering privacy.

The house is situated in a peaceful location overlooking a protected ancient monument site known as ‘Shenley Toot’, an ancient monument site set within a large protected green field space used for grazing.The property is on the market with a guide price of £2,500,000 via selling agents Hamptons, of High Street, Harpenden.

For further details call 01582 802997.

