So far the event has raised £14k for 10 nominated charities

Swimmers dived into the deep end at the weekend in support of the assisted Rotary MK Swimathon.

The event, representing the disability community, took place at Newport Pagnell’s Middleton Pool on Saturday.

One of the organisers Bert McDonald, said: “Everyone was so enthusiastic. They really seemed to enjoy themselves.”

The weekend’s event marked the second stage of the annual swimathon which raises thousands of pounds for up to ten nominated charities each year. The first stage took place on February 18 at Wolverton Pool.

Katie James swam with the MK SNAP team, supporting people with learning disabilities and, is one of this year’s chosen charity’s. She said: “We really swam our hearts out and had such a great time.”

The swimmers included members of the MK SNAP team including James Billingham, Ben Hines, Fox and Debbie Hawkins and Stuart McEntee.

This year’s ten chosen charities are Camphill, Harry’s Rainbow, MK Citizens Advice Bureau, MK Community Cardio-pulmonary Group, MK Safety Centre, MK SNAP (Special Needs Advancement Project), PSP Association (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy), Q:Alliance and Willen Hospice.

In total more than 50 teams of six, swimming on a relay basis for 55 minutes, have taken part in this year’s two swimathons.

To date the total raised this year is over £14,000 with gift aid.

Since it began in 1994, the Rotary MK Swimathon has raised over half a million pounds for local charities.

To support the charity visit the website here

Photographs by Jane Russell

