This dog was clearly enjoying the show

Picture gallery shows Big Doggie Do weekend was tail-wagging success in Milton Keynes

Dogs and owners all had a whale of a time

By Sally Murrer
Monday, 6th September 2021, 4:29 pm

The Big Doggie Do 2021 drew large dog-loving crowds to Willen Lake over the weekend.

The two day annual event was voted a success by dogs and owners alike, with its emphasis on everything canine.

There were dog-themed stalls and sideshows, a professional dog agility and obedience display and a dog show with classes ranging from Best Dressed Dog to Best Biscuit Catcher.

Water-loving hounds could even try their hand at some dock diving in a special doggy swimming pool provided by K9 Aquasport.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the spirit of the event, which was organised by The Parks Trust.

See if you can spot yourself or your dog in our gallery of photos.

1.

There's a look of real concentration here

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

2.

Strutting their stuff in the ring

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

3.

There was entertainment for all the family

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

4.

Sometimes our four-legged friends need a little rest from all that walking

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

