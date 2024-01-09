Picture gallery shows festive success of temporary ice skating rink at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes

It brought chills, thrills and adventures

Willen On Ice closed on Sunday after a successful seven week run enjoyed by hundreds of festive skaters.

The temporary rink, which was run by Ice Leisure Group, promised chills, thrills, and icy adventures for families and groups of friends over the festive season.

Over the weeks hundreds of people visited the 400sq m facility, erected under all-weather marquee right next to the lake – and all had a great time.

Photographer Jane Russell paid a visit before it closed for the season on Sunday to capture the special atmosphere.

Fun at Willen on Ice Sometimes the skill of ice skating is hard to master

Fun at Willen on Ice A bold move from this young man

Fun at Willen on Ice Luckily there were rails to hold on to