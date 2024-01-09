News you can trust since 1981
Willen on Ice closed on Sunday after a successful festive seasonWillen on Ice closed on Sunday after a successful festive season
Picture gallery shows festive success of temporary ice skating rink at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes

It brought chills, thrills and adventures
By Sally Murrer
Published 9th Jan 2024, 18:07 GMT

Willen On Ice closed on Sunday after a successful seven week run enjoyed by hundreds of festive skaters.

The temporary rink, which was run by Ice Leisure Group, promised chills, thrills, and icy adventures for families and groups of friends over the festive season.

Over the weeks hundreds of people visited the 400sq m facility, erected under all-weather marquee right next to the lake – and all had a great time.

Photographer Jane Russell paid a visit before it closed for the season on Sunday to capture the special atmosphere.

Sometimes the skill of ice skating is hard to master

1. Fun at Willen on Ice

Sometimes the skill of ice skating is hard to master Photo: Jane Russell

A bold move from this young man

2. Fun at Willen on Ice

A bold move from this young man Photo: Jane Russell

Luckily there were rails to hold on to

3. Fun at Willen on Ice

Luckily there were rails to hold on to Photo: Jane Russell

There were push-along novelties to help children get their balance on the ice

4. Fun at Willen on Ice

There were push-along novelties to help children get their balance on the ice Photo: Jane Russell

