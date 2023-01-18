Picture gallery: Spot yourself in the crowd as fans cheer on MK Dons against Lincoln City

It ended in a goalless draw so we captured some action from the stands instead

MK Dons were held to a goalless draw by Lincoln City in their first game of 2023 at Stadium MK on Saturday.

The Dons were back in action after two weeks off and keen to get three points.

The Citizen’s sports editor Toby Lock summed up the performance as: “Not a great game from either side. A really hard game to take much enjoyment from, to be quite honest.

"But it’s a point on the board and it moves Dons to within two points of safety.”

There may not have been much action on the pitch. But photographer Jane Russell turned the camera to the stands to capture the loyal fans.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our fan gallery...

