Picture gallery: Take That wow fans at Stadium MK with hits old and new – proving they still rule the world

The tour, supported by Olly Murs, is playing to venues across the country to celebrate the band’s ninth studio album This Life and single, Windows, released last November. Take That are renowned for their huge productions and incredible live concerts, and currently hold the record for the most performances at London’s The O2 with 34 headline shows.

And they didn’t disappoint on this second visit to Milton Keynes with the band, Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Gary Barlow, belting out hits old and new spanning a 30-year career.

It was a cool evening but that didn’t stop things hotting up with the band taking fans down memory lane to applaud the spectacle which included confetti and streamers, rotating stages and burning staircases. The production was atmospheric, glitzy, and very Take That.

The band led the venue on a run-through of their iconic celebrated music from early hits, A Million Love Songs and Pray, and Never Forget to renditions of their own solo careers with Gary Barlow’s Patience and The Flood. There was even a thigh-slapping catchphrase to go with it ‘Welcome to This Life, because this life is yours’.

The band were delighted to be back on the road touring and said ahead of announcing the tour: “It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new.

“We’re incredibly proud of the new album-there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter.”

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our pictures from the event, scroll through our gallery. All photography by Jane Russell.

