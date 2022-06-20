Picture released as police seek two women after 80-year-old has purse stolen in Milton Keynes

The incident occurred around 11.15am on Thursday (16/6) in Newport Pagnell High Street.

Thames Valley Police have now released CCTV image of two women they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Investigating officer PC Peter Green, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the women in this image to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this incident."

Police have released CCTV mages of two women they would like to speak to in relation to the theft of a purse

Witnesses of crime play a vital role in helping police to solve crimes and in making sure justice is served.

You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220264096.