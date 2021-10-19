Picture shows new Milton Keynes roundabout after works are completed
The new junction is on the V4 Watling Street
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 11:34 am
Updated
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 11:36 am
A new roundabout on the V4 Watling Street near Fairfields has this week been completed.
The junction is between the H1 Ridgeway and H2 Millers Way and will make it easier for traffic to enter and exit the new estate.
Work started in July but the opening was delayed until now due to a national shortage of supplies.
Milton Keynes Council published the photograph, which was taken by a local Fairfields resident.
MK currently has more than 130 roundabouts, but the number is constantly growing.