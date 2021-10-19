Picture shows new Milton Keynes roundabout after works are completed

A new roundabout on the V4 Watling Street near Fairfields has this week been completed.

The junction is between the H1 Ridgeway and H2 Millers Way and will make it easier for traffic to enter and exit the new estate.

Work started in July but the opening was delayed until now due to a national shortage of supplies.

The Fairfields roundabout is new open

Milton Keynes Council published the photograph, which was taken by a local Fairfields resident.