Pictures: Agony and ecstasy for England fans who watched Euros final in Milton Keynes

By Olga Norford
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:12 BST
Sadly it's not coming home after England lost 2-1 to Spain in the Euro 2024 final last night.

Thousands of supporters all over Milton Keynes gathered to cheer on England in the eagerly anticipated final at Berlin's Olympiastadion in Germany.

Spain took the lead early in the second half with a Nico Williams goal before England substitute Cole Palmer scored a brilliant equaliser to send fans into a frenzy.

But the celebrations were short lived before Spain hit a winner in the closing minutes of the match ending fans’ dreams of Euros football glory.

Photographer Jane Russell was at MK11 to capture the emotions as England again fell at the final hurdle - just as they did in the 2021 final.

