Pictures as Milton Keynes Autumn Run Weekend proves a runaway success

As the nation’s eyes were on the London Marathon this weekend, another important event for runners was taking place here in Milton Keynes.

The 2022 MK Autumn Run Weekend saw local people pounding the pathways of Campbell Park.

The weekend kicked off with a Run it for Willen 5k on Saturday afternoon, designed to raise funds for Willen Hospice. This was followed by the MK10k, a two lap course that featured a timed hill climb.

Sunday morning saw the Autumn Half, a UKA affiliated half marathon around scenic parts of Milton Keynes, including the ancient church of Stanton Low.

At the same time the full Autumn marathon, hailed as ‘The #NotLondon Marathon’ began in earnest. Again UKA affiliated, the race had a cut off time of seven hours.

The marathons were organised by Big Cow Sports and together catered for runners of all abilities and ages.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the atmosphere.

1. The MK Autumn Run Weekend was a runaway success And there was a dinosaur taking part - of course Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2. The MK Autumn Run Weekend was a runaway success This toddler clearly loved taking part Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3. The MK Autumn Run Weekend was a runaway success The course was hilly in places Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4. The MK Autumn Run Weekend was a runaway success Warming up for the run Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales