Grade II listed property dates back to the late 17th Century

This attractive property in Stony Stratford could become a dream home but also offer the benefit of mixed residential and commercial use.

The substantial Grade II listed period property oozes character with versatile accommodation featuring living accommodation plus large studio/ annexe and a shop unit.The property dates back to the late 17th Century with living accommodation featuring good sized rooms and high ceilings comprising entrance hall, basement, two reception rooms, kitchen, and conservatory.

There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor. The studio is a large open plan space with a high vaulted ceiling, kitchen, shower room and two mezzanine floors - this has residential use but has in the past had commercial use. In addition, there is a shop unit which is currently let. A courtyard garden with double gated access is located in the centre of the property.The property is in a prominent position on the historic Market Square, adjoining the Crown pub, with the High Street just a minute walk away.A central entrance hall has a corridor leading to the main hall, which has stairs down to the cellar and an attractive 19th Century sweeping staircase to the first floor. Features also include overhead windows, door to the rear courtyard and some exposed stonework.The living room features a fireplace with exposed brick chimney breast and coal effect gas fire with sliding sash window with period window shutters.

A lobby area to the rear of the room has exposed stonework, part high vaulted ceiling with gallery landing and skylight window over.Exposed stonework is a feature of the dining room with a fireplace incorporating a coal effect gas fire. The kitchen also has exposed stonework to one wall, high vaulted ceiling with a skylight window, a bay to the side overlooking the courtyard and a range of units. The stable door opens to the conservatory.The shop unit is currently let as a beauty salon, generating an annual income. It has two main rooms which are currently sub-divided to provide a reception area, treatment rooms, tanning booth and wc; the partition walls may be removed if the tenant vacates the premises.

A large studio located to the rear offers a multitude of uses, and in the past has been used as annexe accommodation, an art studio and business premises. It has a high vaulted ceiling with exposed trusses, three windows to the rear aspect, three overhead skylights, and access doors from both courtyard and Silver Street.

A kitchen has a range of units, oven, hob and sink unit. The shower room has a wc, wash basin and shower cubicle. In addition, there are staircases leading to two mezzanine floors – one at each end of the building.

The property in Market Square, Stony Stratford, is for sale with a guide price of £825,000; further details are available from Fine & Country, estate agents in High Street, Stony Stratford; call 01908 103415.

Photos courtesy of Right Move.

1 . Side Elevation. This period property has a prominent position on the historic Market Square, adjoining the Crown pub, with the High Street just a minute walk away. Photo: stony stratford house Photo Sales

2 . Living Room. The living room has a fireplace with exposed brick chimney breast and coal effect gas fire, plus sliding sash window with period window shutters Photo: stony prop Photo Sales

3 . Dining Room. The dining room features exposed stonework with fireplace incorporating a coal effect gas fire. Photo: stony prop Photo Sales

4 . Basement A cellar is used as an entertainment room complete with bar; it has exposed stone walls and beamed ceiling with lobby area useful for storage. Photo: stony prop Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4