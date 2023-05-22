Pictures: Big Doggy Do gets round of a-paws from visitors to annual pooch party in Milton Keynes​​​​​​​

Two-day free event offered fun for dogs and owners alike

It’s a dog’s life – as was evident at Milton Keynes’ annual Big Doggie Do at the weekend.

The popular two-day free event was held at Willen Lake with thousands of dog owners enjoying the activities and the glorious sunshine.

The event is designed primarily for canine friends and their owners and did not disappoint with a jam-packed programme of activities including dog shows and displays.

The talented animals demonstrated their agility and intelligence in races, tricks and games that help owners understand more about the fun to be had training their pets.

For water-loving dogs, there was K9 Aquasport, where pets can try out dock diving or dock jumping.

There were also an opportunity to commission a portrait of your dog courtesy of dog paw-trait artists, obtain advice from MK Vet Group, and put your dog to the test with have-a-go agility events organised by Keynes Kanines.

There was also a chance to enjoy the shady-lazy marquee and grab some food from one of several vendors selling both human and doggy snacks.

The Big Doggie Do, organised by The Parks Trust, celebrated its 3th year and once again proved a huge success

Parks Trust spokesman Aimee Tidman, said: “The Big Doggie Do was back for another year with a brand-new programme to delight our visitors. We were thrilled to provide local dog owners with a chance to come together, celebrate their pets and have fun whilst learning lots about how to care for their animals responsibly.”

Photographs by Jane Russell

1 . Big Doggie Do Here's looking at you! Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Big Doggie Do Dogs were able to cool off thanks to activities provided by K9 Aquasports Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Big Doggie Do This little Dachshund needed a little coaxing Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4 . Big Doggie Do Is it a bird, is a plane - no, it's the dog agility classes taking off Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales