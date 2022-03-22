There were workshops for the children at the climate crisis event

Pictures: Climate event is a success in Milton Keynes

The event was called 'How Green are We?'

By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 2:08 pm

A event asking 'How Green are We?' was voted a success in Mk on Sunday afternoon.

The free session was organised as part of the local Climate Café and was held at Britten Grove Community Centre on Old Farm Park.

Climate Cafe's aim is to bring together people from across the community to share ideas and feelings regarding the climate crisis.

Sunday's event saw speakers, children's activities, quizzes, workshops and refreshments.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the atmosphere.

1.

There were speakers at the event

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

2.

Climate activity involving rope

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

3.

Visitors enjoyed the afternoon

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

4.

Refreshments were served

Milton KeynesJane Russell
