Pictures: Climate event is a success in Milton Keynes

A event asking 'How Green are We?' was voted a success in Mk on Sunday afternoon.
The free session was organised as part of the local Climate Café and was held at Britten Grove Community Centre on Old Farm Park.
Climate Cafe's aim is to bring together people from across the community to share ideas and feelings regarding the climate crisis.
Sunday's event saw speakers, children's activities, quizzes, workshops and refreshments.
Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the atmosphere.
