A Crauford Crafty Xmas Market proved an ideal opportunity for people to do their Christmas shopping in Wolverton on Sunday.

The market, held at the Crauford Arms pub, featured local craftspeople selling their wares, which included everything from yoga accessories and stained glass decorations to Christmas cards and collectors' records.

Hot Food Vendors were on site and there was live music in the pub.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the atmosphere of the afternoon.

