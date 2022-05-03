Getting ready for the maypole dancing

Pictures: Families celebrate May Day in time-honoured style in Milton Keynes

Families joined in the ancient tradition of maypole dancing, at a May Day celebration in Campbell Park.

By Hannah Richardson
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 11:23 am
Updated Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 12:00 pm

The free Mini May Day Celebration took place at the Milton Keynes Rose on Sunday afternoon, with a chance to get involved in fun traditional May Day activities as well as hands-on seasonal crafts.

The all-female morris dancing side Queen’s Oak gave a performance of traditional English and modern morris dances, and there was a performance of sea shanties from the all-male singing group Sloop Groggy Dogs.

Other family fun included seasonal crafts, creative activities with MK Gallery, planting sunflower seeds to take home and classic swing boats provided by Keith Emmett & Sons, plus fish and chip, coffee and ice cream vans.

May Day at MK Rose

Children join in the maypole dancing

Photo: Jane Russell

May Day at MK Rose

The Queen's Oak morris side

Photo: Jane Russell

May Day at MK Rose

Learning to maypole dance

Photo: Jane Russell

May Day at MK Rose

Families enjoy maypole dancing

Photo: Jane Russell

