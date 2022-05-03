Pictures: Families celebrate May Day in time-honoured style in Milton Keynes

The free Mini May Day Celebration took place at the Milton Keynes Rose on Sunday afternoon, with a chance to get involved in fun traditional May Day activities as well as hands-on seasonal crafts.

The all-female morris dancing side Queen’s Oak gave a performance of traditional English and modern morris dances, and there was a performance of sea shanties from the all-male singing group Sloop Groggy Dogs.

Other family fun included seasonal crafts, creative activities with MK Gallery, planting sunflower seeds to take home and classic swing boats provided by Keith Emmett & Sons, plus fish and chip, coffee and ice cream vans.

May Day at MK Rose Children join in the maypole dancing Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

May Day at MK Rose The Queen's Oak morris side Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

May Day at MK Rose Learning to maypole dance Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

May Day at MK Rose Families enjoy maypole dancing Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales