Plenty of famous faces joined 160,000 fans flocking to the iconic racetrack near Milton Keynes.

Spotting the celebs at the British Grand Prix is almost as big a part of Silverstone tradition as the race itself.

Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Eddie Hearn, Mike Tindall, plus professional footballers and other celebrities all watched on.

Here’s just a few of the famous faces among the record crowd who flocked to the circuit at the Northants-Bucks border yesterday (7 July).

Javier Bardem, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Clarkson, and Leah Williamson.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn The famous promoter and sports fanatic was at Silverstone

Former Rugby Union player Mike Tindall The former England captain at the Grand Prix