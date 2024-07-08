PICTURES: Famous faces spotted at the 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

By Logan MacLeod
Published 8th Jul 2024, 12:03 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 13:31 BST
Take a look at some of the famous faces spotted at the 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Plenty of famous faces joined 160,000 fans flocking to the iconic racetrack near Milton Keynes.

Spotting the celebs at the British Grand Prix is almost as big a part of Silverstone tradition as the race itself.

Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Eddie Hearn, Mike Tindall, plus professional footballers and other celebrities all watched on.

Here’s just a few of the famous faces among the record crowd who flocked to the circuit at the Northants-Bucks border yesterday (7 July).

Javier Bardem, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Clarkson, and Leah Williamson. Photos from Kirsty Edmonds

1. Some of the famous faces at yesterday's British Grand Prix

Javier Bardem, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Clarkson, and Leah Williamson. Photos from Kirsty EdmondsPhoto: Kirsty Edmonds

The famous promoter and sports fanatic was at Silverstone, photo from Kirsty Edmonds

2. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn

The famous promoter and sports fanatic was at Silverstone, photo from Kirsty EdmondsPhoto: Kirsty Edmonds

The former England captain at the Grand Prix, photo from

3. Former Rugby Union player Mike Tindall

The former England captain at the Grand Prix, photo fromPhoto: Kirsty Edmonds

The Oscar winner is set to star in a Formula One movie. Photo from Kirsty Edmonds

4. Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt

The Oscar winner is set to star in a Formula One movie. Photo from Kirsty EdmondsPhoto: Kirsty Edmonds

