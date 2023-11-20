Pictures: Festive fun at Pup Up Christmas Café hosted in Milton Keynes

Dogs were treated to festive treats and unlimited ‘puppuccinos'

The Christmas Pure & Pup Up Cafe Tour which stopped off in Milton Keynes yesterday proved a ‘paw-some’ success.

The festive fun event, which offered a unique experience for pooches and their proud owners, was organised by pet food brand, Pure Pet, in partnership with Pup Up Cafe.

The novel event was hosted at Revolution De Cuba and open to dogs large and small who were able to roam free and enjoy festive activities, treat stations, Christmas prop photo opportunities, ‘puppuccinos’ and festive hampers from Santa Paws.

A spokesman said: “We had the whole of the amazing Revolution De Cuba venue to ourselves for pups to mingle in a safe, secure and staffed space. It was lovely to see so many people come and join the Christmas fun.”

Mathew Cockroft, founder, Pure Pet Food, added: “The Pure Christmas parties are a brilliant way for us to engage with dog lovers nationwide. Our Christmas tour takes us all over the country, and Milton Keynes was where we chose to kick off the tour.

“We had a brilliant reception in the city with tickets selling out; customers were treated to a Pure festive box and enjoyed a puppuccino and even a visit from Santa.

"We couldn’t be happier with how the first weekend went, and we would like to thank everyone who attended. We’re now looking forward to the rest of the tour.”

The Pup Up Cafe is one of 10 to be held in city centres in the run up to Christmas.

1 . Pup Up Christmas Tour comes to Milton Keynes The Pup Up Cafe at Revolución de Cuba invited dog owners to enjoy a coffee while their pooches enjoyed a treat too Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Pup Up Christmas Tour comes to Milton Keynes Dogs of all shapes and sizes enjoyed mingled with other pooches at this sell out popular event. Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Pup Up Christmas Tour comes to Milton Keynes Doggies were able to roam free, with festive activities, treat stations and unlimited ‘puppuccino' Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales