Pictures: First look at ghoulish Halloween Scaremaze man has built to terrify hundreds of people at his Milton Keynes home

Every year for the past decade Darren Smith and his family have transformed the garden of their Great Linford house into a Halloween Scaremaze to terrify residents all while raising money for charity. Darren builds all the props himself and uses live actors to dress up in costumes donated by That Fancy Fress Shop in Fenny Stratford. Every year the event has grown he told the Citizen. "Its popularity has grown and grown," Darren said. "Last year we raised £550 for Willen Hospice and this year we are aiming to raise over £1000 for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity for the new cancer unit." Last year the event had a scarecrow theme and this year's theme will be Sweeney Todd, said Darren. The garden, which is in Wood Lane, will be open from October 28 to October 31. Admission is free but donations from visitors are welcomed.

The MK scaremaze for 2019

