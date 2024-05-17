Pictures: First look at revamped Milton Keynes local which has reopened with brand new look

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Talbot Inn in Milton Keynes welcomes pub-goers back following an extensive three-week refurbishment.

Boasting a brighter, more contemporary look, the makeover has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.

A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an expanded dining space are some of the new changes that have been made to provide guests with a relaxed and warm environment to enjoy their visit.

Located close to the A5, the Talbot Inn is a great place for families to eat, drink, and relax. As one of the original coach houses on the way to London, the Grade II listed pub can also be found in the Doomsday book.

Serving up great quality food, the Talbot Inn offers a great value fixed price menu with three courses available for £12.29 from 12pm to 5pm, Monday to Friday and £15.29 after 5pm, Monday to Friday.

But that’s not all - the pub has updated its menu to include a wide range of new delicious dishes, including barbecue chicken wings, classic beef and red wine lasagne, steaks and roasts available every Sunday. There is also a fixed price Sunday lunch menu with up to three-courses available. Guests are also able to add a three sides bundle of cauliflower cheese, stuffing wrapped in bacon and Yorkshire puddings for £6.49. Users of the Ember Inns app will also be able to get a free pint of Madri during the Father’s Day weekend, making the Talbot Inn the perfect destination for families to gather and treat dad and grandad this Father’s Day.

Catherine Hurst, general manager at the Talbot Inn, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome guests, both familiar faces and new friends, to experience our pub’s new look, whilst keeping the cosy feel of the Talbot Inn we all know and love.”

Four-legged friends are also welcome at the Talbot Inn as the pub has water and treats available to ensure they are as comfortable as their owners. There is also a dedicated space for dogs and their owners in the bar area and beer garden.