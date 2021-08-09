Hundreds of people dressed up in 80s retro style to take part in the new Moo Weekender event this weekend.

Willen Hospice changed its traditional Midnight Moo fundraiser this year to the Moo Weekender, with people completing the five or 10 mile course on Friday night or Sunday afternoon.

The Midnight Moo started at Stadium MK at 10pm on the Friday, while the Midday Moo began at at MK Rugby Club in Emerson Valley at 12 noon on Saturday.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the spirit of the event, which was sponsored by Specsavers MK.

Willen Hospice is hoping the funds raised by all those taking part will provide a huge boost to its income, which has suffered considerably due to the Covid pandemic.

