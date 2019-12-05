Pictures give first look as big new Lush store opens in Milton Keynes

Handmade cosmetic company Lush has today (Thursday) opened a big new store in Milton Keynes – so customers can have more room for parties there.

The store in centre:mk is double the size of its previous unit at intu.

The new Lush store in Centre:MK

The new 144 square metre sales area will give more room for customers to have sit down consultations, and there is also be a dedicated party space, say Lush.

The sales area features counters made from recycled bottle tops and shelves made from recycled plastic sheets.

The new Lush unit is now open in Midsummer Arcade and here is a first look at the store.

Shop manager Hannah Downs said: “Our customers have been asking for a bigger shop for many years - this has been a long time coming! We can't wait to have more space for them all to shop comfortably this Christmas.”

As well as an array of gifts, the shop will feature alternative Christmas packaging options, including a Knot Wrap wall.

