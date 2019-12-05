Pictures give first look inside as luxurious new £500,000 bar opens in Milton Keynes

Bloggers, media and influencers travelled from across the country to be among the first to experience the brand-new half-a-million-pound Blossom Room at its VIP opening last night. The Japanese-inspired, high-end bar is situated right in the heart of the city at The Hub in Milton Keynes. Owners say Blossom Room boats 'breath-taking opulence and sophistication that you won’t find anywhere else in MK'. From this weekend, live DJs will take to the decks at night, transforming Blossom Room to a different beat every Friday and Saturday. On Tuesday nights a live pianist will perform and on Thursday nights local music artists will take to the stage. By day the new addition provides a serene setting for remote working or drinks with friends and family. Blossom Room's ceiling is adorned with a canopy of cherry blossom and thee is also an insta-perfect flower wall. Velvet booth seating and muralled walls are also luxurious features. The venue's kitchen will open early 2020 offering a choice of small plates and snacks. Renoire Da’Silva, general manager, said: “The opening night of Blossom Room was incredible, and the feedback has been better than we ever could have dreamed of. We’ve spent so long planning every tiny detail, so that we can give the people of Milton Keynes the type of bar they deserve. We now can’t wait to welcome our DJs to the decks. It’s going to get better and better!”

