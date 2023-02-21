News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
And the runners are off...

Pictures: Milton Keynes pancake race a flippin' great success at Campbell Park

Businesses from all over the city took part

By Sally Murrer
4 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 5:21pm

A team from MK College has won the coveted frying pan trophy in the Milton Keynes Rose Corporate Pancake Race at Campbell Park today (Shrove Tuesday).

Businesses and charities from all over the city took part, including Interdirect, My Milton Keynes, Willen Hospice, MK Foodbank The Parks Trust and Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors LLP.

The college team sped to victory in the main race, while a team from MK Snap won the special MK Rose Para- Pancake Race.

After the races, competitors and spectators enjoyed tucking into pancakes cooked by Camphill MK.

The money raised from he race will go towards pillar engraving at Milton Keynes Rose, which is a public place in Central Milton Keynes available to everyone for celebration, commemoration and contemplation.

1. Pancake race in MK

Having a flip

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. Pancake race in MK

Teams for all over the city competed

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. Pancake race in MK

Enjoying the fun

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. Pancake race in MK

A successful flip

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Milton Keynes