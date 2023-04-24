Pictures: Party in the Park parade to celebrate St George’s Day in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Scouts and Girl Guides out in force for Campbell Park event

There was a great turnout for the annual St George’s Day Parade which culminated at The Beacon in Campbell Park yesterday afternoon.

The Party in the Park event was organised by Milton Keynes District Scouts and Girlguiding Milton Keynes with groups including Squirrels, Beavers, Rainbows, Cubs, Brownies, Scouts, Guides, Explorers, and Rangers, all taking part.

The groups, proudly carrying their flags, marched from the meeting point at the John Lewis car park, across The Rose Memorial to the Beacon and down into amphitheatre area at Campbell Park.

Parents and supporters followed the parade which gave Scouts and Guides an opportunity to renew their promises.

Refreshments were provided courtesy of the Scouts/Guides Jamboree Unit and Grand Tour Unit with Guide International trip members also on hand to help.

> The Light Beacon was commissioned in 2012 to replace the original basket beacon which was hit by lightning in 2002.

Photography by Jane Russell.

