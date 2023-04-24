News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
1 hour ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
1 hour ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
2 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
4 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
A huge crowd turned out to celebrate and take part in the annual St George's Day parade which culminated at Campbell Park Beacon.A huge crowd turned out to celebrate and take part in the annual St George's Day parade which culminated at Campbell Park Beacon.
A huge crowd turned out to celebrate and take part in the annual St George's Day parade which culminated at Campbell Park Beacon.

Pictures: Party in the Park parade to celebrate St George’s Day in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Scouts and Girl Guides out in force for Campbell Park event

By Olga Norford
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST

There was a great turnout for the annual St George’s Day Parade which culminated at The Beacon in Campbell Park yesterday afternoon.

The Party in the Park event was organised by Milton Keynes District Scouts and Girlguiding Milton Keynes with groups including Squirrels, Beavers, Rainbows, Cubs, Brownies, Scouts, Guides, Explorers, and Rangers, all taking part.

The groups, proudly carrying their flags, marched from the meeting point at the John Lewis car park, across The Rose Memorial to the Beacon and down into amphitheatre area at Campbell Park.

Parents and supporters followed the parade which gave Scouts and Guides an opportunity to renew their promises.

Refreshments were provided courtesy of the Scouts/Guides Jamboree Unit and Grand Tour Unit with Guide International trip members also on hand to help.

> The Light Beacon was commissioned in 2012 to replace the original basket beacon which was hit by lightning in 2002.

Photography by Jane Russell.

Groups including Squirrels, Beavers, Rainbows, Cubs, Brownies, Scouts, Guides, Explorers and Rangers all took part, proudly displaying their flags.

1. St George's Day Parade

Groups including Squirrels, Beavers, Rainbows, Cubs, Brownies, Scouts, Guides, Explorers and Rangers all took part, proudly displaying their flags. Photo: st george's day

Photo Sales
The Parade featured a symbolic dragon to mark St George's Day.

2. St George's Day Parade.

The Parade featured a symbolic dragon to mark St George's Day. Photo: St Georges Day parade

Photo Sales
The Party in the Park parade stopped off at The Rose memorial.

3. St George's Day Parade.

The Party in the Park parade stopped off at The Rose memorial. Photo: St Georges Day parade

Photo Sales
Parents and volunteers joined with the parade held in Milton Keynes yesterday afternoon.

4. MPMKnews-24-04-2023-St Georges Day parade-centupload

Parents and volunteers joined with the parade held in Milton Keynes yesterday afternoon. Photo: St Georges Day parade

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Milton KeynesScouts