Pictures: People of Milton Keynes enjoy Chicheley Hall Food Festival and the weather behaves
Plenty of locals took advantage of the free cooking and cocktail demonstrations at this festival.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 4:15 pm
Updated
Monday, 24th May 2021, 4:16 pm
To celebrate its grand reopening Chicheley Hall ran a free mini market and food festival on Sunday May 23.
Cocktail demonstrations, cooking workshops and food stalls, were among some of the features Milton Keynes residents enjoyed at this free event.
This showcase of local businesses and the grand wedding venue in Newport Pagnell proved a real hit.
Take a virtual tour of the festivities via our photo gallery.
