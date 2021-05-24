Pictures: People of Milton Keynes enjoy Chicheley Hall Food Festival and the weather behaves

To celebrate its grand reopening Chicheley Hall ran a free mini market and food festival on Sunday May 23.

Cocktail demonstrations, cooking workshops and food stalls, were among some of the features Milton Keynes residents enjoyed at this free event.

This showcase of local businesses and the grand wedding venue in Newport Pagnell proved a real hit.

Take a virtual tour of the festivities via our photo gallery.

1. Cooking demonstration A cooking demonstration from Sunday's festival.

2. Cocktails Some guests enjoying the refreshments on offer from cocktail demonstrations

3. Food tasting Some of the different flavours of food brought along by local businesses.

4. Food stalls Both parties seem happy with this exchange.