Pictures: Pride event a resounding success in Milton Keynes

Sunday's Pride:MK has been praised by police for bring the community of Milton Keynes together on Sunday.

The colourful event drew crowds to Campbell Park for a jam-packed programme of activities. Milton Keynes police posted a montage of photos on social media, saying: "It was a real celebration of our diverse community in Milton Keynes. It was a well organised event with many volunteers working long days, but what a day... It so was worth the wait." Pride:MK is a project of Q:alliance for the community, to promote visibility, develop social cohesion, challenge stereotypes and educate. A spokesman for the organisers said: " The last 15 months have been long and challenging but everything has been so worth it, seeing the community of Milton Keynes come together. "Our festival event was to celebrate with the LGBTQ + community and allies of MK... we succeeded!" Scroll through our gallery of images from the event.

