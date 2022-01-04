Vintage and classic cars filled the town on New Year's Day

Pictures: Rain failed to dampen spirits at vintage and classic car rally in Milton Keynes town

Hundreds of people turned out to see the cars

By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 5:17 pm

Vintage Stony was back with a vengeance on New Year's Day with classic cars all over the town.

After last year's cancellation dur to the Covid pandemic, this was the 12th annual festival.

It saw the Market Square filled with pre-war vintage vehicles and motorcycles, while the High Street and Cofferidge Close housed classics and anything post 1941.

Despite the rain, crowds turned out to admire the cars and enjoy the occasion.

Breakfast butties and hot drinks were provided free to the first 100 drivers of pre-war cars, and this was sponsored by The Crown Inn.

The famous 'One Minute's Noise' took place at 12 noon to welcome in the new year, followed by the presentation of awards.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the spirit of the event.

1.

Brollies were the order of the day but spirits were not dampened

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

2.

Some of the entries were smaller than others

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

3.

Admiring the bodywork

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

4.

Time for a chat

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

