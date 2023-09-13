Pictures: Rainbows rock in Milton Keynes as Pride festival is declared roaring success

Thousands flocked to the free event on Saturday

Thousands of people enjoyed the free Milton Keynes Pride Festival at Campbell Park in scorching temperatures on Saturday.

There were rainbows galore, along with a festival funfair, food village, a rainbow market and a kids’ space.

Drag and cabaret acts kept people entertained on the rainbow stage area, while audiences donned Pride colours to show their support.

Milton Keynes Pride Festival is a non-profit community interest company developed to provide Milton Keynes with an annual Pride. It seeks to promote visibility, social cohesion, connection, education, equality, promotion of the LGBTQ+ community in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “You came out in the thousands! It was wonderful to see many people from our community and allies come together. So many connections made alongside new friends.

“As a team of volunteers that donate their time to organise this event, it is a life passion and we appreciate all the support we have seen from both the community and local businesses, to help us keep Milton Keynes Pride Festival free.”

