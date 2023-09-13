News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
MK Pride attracted thousands of people at Campbell Park on SaturdayMK Pride attracted thousands of people at Campbell Park on Saturday
MK Pride attracted thousands of people at Campbell Park on Saturday

Pictures: Rainbows rock in Milton Keynes as Pride festival is declared roaring success

Thousands flocked to the free event on Saturday
By Sally Murrer
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST

Thousands of people enjoyed the free Milton Keynes Pride Festival at Campbell Park in scorching temperatures on Saturday.

There were rainbows galore, along with a festival funfair, food village, a rainbow market and a kids’ space.

Drag and cabaret acts kept people entertained on the rainbow stage area, while audiences donned Pride colours to show their support.

Milton Keynes Pride Festival is a non-profit community interest company developed to provide Milton Keynes with an annual Pride. It seeks to promote visibility, social cohesion, connection, education, equality, promotion of the LGBTQ+ community in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “You came out in the thousands! It was wonderful to see many people from our community and allies come together. So many connections made alongside new friends.

“As a team of volunteers that donate their time to organise this event, it is a life passion and we appreciate all the support we have seen from both the community and local businesses, to help us keep Milton Keynes Pride Festival free.”

People dressed up in rainbow colours to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community

1. Milton Keynes Pride Festival is a huge and colourful success

People dressed up in rainbow colours to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
People were very happy to pose for pictures

2. Milton Keynes Pride Festival is a huge and colourful success

People were very happy to pose for pictures Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Great smiles for the camera from these supporters

3. Milton Keynes Pride Festival is a huge and colourful success

Great smiles for the camera from these supporters Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Rainbow flags were in abundance at the festival

4. Milton Keynes Pride Festival is a huge and colourful success

Rainbow flags were in abundance at the festival Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Milton KeynesPrideLGBTQ+