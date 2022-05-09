Pictures: Scale model making show in Milton Keynes raises thousands for charity

The ModelKraft show, organised by Milton Keynes Scale Model Club, took place at the Marshall Arena yesterday, Sunday, May 8.

Club treasurer David Francis said the event had raised over £5,000 for Willen Hospice and Medical Detection Dogs – and that’s not including money from the donation tins and that raised by The Garrison Star Wars characters.

The show displayed creations by scale model makers from all over the country, with more than 100 modelling clubs and associations represented, with models including planes, ships, military vehicles, racing cars, armour and sci fi figures.

Traders were also in attendance, selling model kits, specialist paints and books.

Milton Keynes Scale Model Club is one of the country’s top scale plastic modelling clubs, and this was the 20th time the club has run the show in Milton Keynes, and the second time it has been held at the Marshall Arena.

Posting on Facebook, Mr Francis said: “The addition of a football match on the day of the show with just six days notice did add some challenges to our planning but, thank to good teamwork from the the Arena and MK Dons staff, it went fairly smoothly.”

And he thanked club members and MK Scouting who helped with setting up and taking down the show.

Milton Keynes Scale Model Club meets at Ousebank House, Newport Pagnell, on the fourth Thursday of every month at 7pm, and welcomes new members.

The May meeting is the club’s AGM when the exact amount raised will be confirmed and details of the next ModelKraft show will be decided

