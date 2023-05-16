News you can trust since 1981
Pictures show colourful success of Milton Keynes Art in the Park festival

It celebrated our city’s diversity and culture

By Sally Murrer
Published 16th May 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:50 BST

The city’s Art in the Park festival at Campbell Park was hailed a success by huge crowds on Saturday.

Organised by the Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC), the free event was designed to celebrated MK’s diverse communities and cultures.

lt offered a jam-packed day of creativity and connectivity through a combination of music, visual art, creative workshops, a parade and delicious food.

The theme of this year's festival was ‘Roots and Foundations’ and promised to take the community on a “captivating adventure”, with performances and talented artists from across the globe.

The event was supported by Arts Council England and Milton Keynes City Council.

Freelance photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the atmosphere in a gallery of pictures.

There were colourful displays

1. Art in the Park

There were colourful displays Photo: Jane Russell

Art was a serious business for these youngsters

2. Art in the Park

Art was a serious business for these youngsters Photo: Jane Russell

Dancing to the music

3. Art in the Park

Dancing to the music Photo: Jane Russell

There was fun for all the family

4. Art in the Park

There was fun for all the family Photo: Jane Russell

