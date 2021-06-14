Pictures show fans enjoying England's winning start to Euro 2020 at popular Milton Keynes bar

The MK Citizen sent photographer Jane Russell to capture the atmosphere of fans watching England's first Euro 2020 match yesterday (Sunday).

Jane went to MK11 Live Music Venue and Sports Bar on Kiln Farm where people were able to watch on the big screens.

You can see a gallery of shots here - include the reaction when Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game against Croatia in the 57th minute.

Looking forward to the big match

This is how an England shirt doubles as a sun hat

Waiting for the match to begin

Almost time for the off