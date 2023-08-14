He painstakingly painted her bump with a new picture week by week

After a miscarriage and two years spent trying to conceive, an MK couple were over the moon when they finally got a positive pregnancy test.

Jade Campbell and her fiancé Iain Fullard decided to track the miracle pregnancy in a unique way, week by week, so they could truly count their blessings.

Each week, Iain got out his paints and painted an intricate picture on Jade’s growing bump, talking to the baby as he worked.

Sometimes they were relevant pictures to what the couple had done that week and sometimes they were just random designs – but every single one was a work of art.

"The pictures were a real labour of love, some of them taking up to five hours to paint,” said Jade.

"Iain doesn’t give himself enough credit for his talent or his dedication and neither does he realise how much it meant to me and made a difference to the baby,” she added.

The couple, who have three other children were desperate for a fourth child but suffered a miscarriage in 2021.

"For two years we struggled to conceive again, despite having fallen pregnant quite quickly with our other children,” said Jade. “We were put under gynae consultant care. We were convinced we couldn’t have any more so I got a tattoo dedicated to the children we had and we bought a dog and gave him our last boy name.”

Shortly afterward they were overjoyed when Jade fell pregnant. But at eight weeks, they nearly lost their little miracle when a taxi they were travelling in had a head on 60mph crash with a car.

“The police said they estimated the combined speed of the crash was about 80mph,” said Jade. “We had an extra scan and much to our shock our pregnancy survived.”

Then, three days later, she fell down the stairs, breaking her foot and injuring her back. One again, the baby was unharmed.

It was then that Iain began his bump paintings.

“At this point we were really counting our blessings that we had made it this far so we decided to make the most of the pregnancy,” said Jade.

Halfway through they had a private gender scan and discovered the baby was a girl. With no girls being born in Iain’s family for as far back as anyone can trace, this was another cause for celebration.

Little Isobel Dorothy Rachel was born naturally and with no intervention on July 31, the birthday of Jade’s beloved late grandmother.

“Our miracle pregnancy became our impossible girl, born on one of the most prominent days of my calendar,” said Jade.

She and Iain have now shared their bump painting pictures with the Citizen to publish in a special gallery.

