Pictures show hundreds of students taking part in MK College's first ever community day to help local projects

More than 600 staff and students from MK College Group volunteered their time to support charities and community groups across MK in a special Community Day.

They gave hands-on support to 35 local projects whose vital work helps to tackle a range of issues including isolation, food poverty, bereavement, homelessness and community cohesion.

Their help included sorting and delivering more than 680 items donated by staff and students to MK Foodbank, St Mark’s Meals, MK Act and the Milton Keynes Winter Night Shelter, and also hosting a free lunch at the College’s Brasserie restaurant for older residents from West Bletchley.

Barbering, Hairdressing and Beauty students offered free haircuts, styles and mini manicures to residents at Milton Keynes YMCA, while Painting and Decorating students redecorated the Wellbeing room for mental health charity YiS, creating a safe space for young people with mental health challenges.

Other actions involved litter picking in areas including Great Linford and Woughton, packing memory boxes for Harry’s Rainbow, which is a local charity providing support to bereaved children, and writing and sending more than 100 “postcards of kindness” to local care home residents.

Meanwhile, Games and Animation students designing avatars for the famous mascots of MK Snap and Willen Hospice.

Sally Alexander, Group Principal and CEO of Milton Keynes College Group, said: “Our first College in the Community Day was a huge success. From visiting many of the projects, it was clear to see that our students and staff were incredibly enthusiastic about supporting these vital organisations and the feedback from the groups themselves has been extremely positive.

“The College in the Community Day came about as we wanted to support our local Milton Keynes communities who we know are struggling with a range of issues, which have of course been exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis. And we wanted our students to have the opportunity to use the skills they’re developing with us out in their local communities.”

