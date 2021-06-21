Pictures show jaw-dropping dancers put on spectacular display at Milton Keynes shopping centre
Shoppers were open-mouthed at the performances
Milton Keynes-based MÓTUS dance organisation staged a spectacular performance called The Universe & Me at the centre:mk on Saturday.
The free show, designed to celebrate all things together, featured a massive metallic sea giant, a flying Urban Astronaut and a robot as well as individual dancers.
MÓTUS members perform at festivals workshops and platforms throughout the year and the events celebrate all forms of dance through links with local, national and international companies.
If you missed Saturday's performance, you can catch the dancers again at the centre:mk next Saturday, June 27. See here for details.
Meanwhile you can see the highlights of the show through the lens of photographer Jane Russell.