Pictures show jaw-dropping dancers put on spectacular display at Milton Keynes shopping centre

Milton Keynes-based MÓTUS dance organisation staged a spectacular performance called The Universe & Me at the centre:mk on Saturday.

The free show, designed to celebrate all things together, featured a massive metallic sea giant, a flying Urban Astronaut and a robot as well as individual dancers.

MÓTUS members perform at festivals workshops and platforms throughout the year and the events celebrate all forms of dance through links with local, national and international companies.

If you missed Saturday's performance, you can catch the dancers again at the centre:mk next Saturday, June 27. See here for details.

Meanwhile you can see the highlights of the show through the lens of photographer Jane Russell.

1. Eko, the sea monster greets some shoppers. In a dystopian future, he was washed ashore. There he encountered vulnerable Violet. These two beings tell their stories - an impactful dialogue around earth’s climate emergency told through dance, movement and masterful puppeteering. Photo: Jane Russell Photography Buy photo

2. The flying urban astronaut had viewers spellbound Photo: Jane Russell Photography Buy photo

3. Shoppers didn't expect to see this! Photo: Jane Russell Photography Buy photo

4. The astronaut prepares to land Photo: Jane Russell Photography Buy photo