Did anyone else see this 'UFO' flying over Milton Keynes?

A Milton Keynes woman is convinced she saw a UFO flying over her garden in Milton Keynes on Friday afternoon.

The object captured on camera

The object was flying extremely high - too high to be a drone, she says.

It started as a tiny black dot, but quickly flew closer to earth.

The woman managed to snap some photos of the object as it drew nearer.

She is asking if anybody else saw it or if anybody can explain what it was.

