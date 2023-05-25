Pictures: Stunning Milton Keynes property with indoor swimming pool is fabulous home for entertaining

The 5-bedroom property also offers annexe and enclosed gardens

This beautifully presented substantial five-bedroom detached family home offers open plan living, indoor swimming pool, annexe and enclosed gardens – a fabulous home for entertaining.The property, in Giffard Park, has been extended with many improvements carried out over the last 20 years by the current owners to offer extensive accommodation extending to around 4,000 sq ft.

The accommodation is set over two floors comprising, in the main house; a hall, cloakroom, open plan living room/dining room, stunning open plan kitchen/dining/family room with a high vaulted ceiling, three double bedrooms with three en-suite bathroom/ shower rooms and a utility room.

The annexe, which could be used separately or with the main house, has an open plan living/ kitchen/ dining room, cloakroom and two further double bedrooms with en-suite bath/ shower rooms.The property has a fabulous indoor swimming pool of exceptional quality with an 8m x 4m pool, sauna and shower room.

Outside the property has a fully enclosed plot with parking for several cars to the front, a good sized low maintenance rear garden and a double garage.

The property has gas central heating throughout with a number of designer radiators. In addition there is wet underfloor heating to the kitchen/family/dining room and electric underfloor heating to the living room and master bedroom ensuite.There is air-conditioning to the master bedroom, bedrooms four and five and also benefits from solar panels.

The property, in Rowsham Dell, Giffard Park, is on offer with Fine & Country estate agents at £1,200,000.

For further details call 01908 103415 or see full specifications here

Photos courtesy of Right Move.

1 . Indoor Pool. A fabulous feature of this property is the superb indoor pool/ leisure area. The 8m x 4m heated pool is tiled with iridescent Mosaic tiling and has underwater lighting, heating and a sand filtration system. The pool is surrounded by nonslip tiling Photo: prop pap Photo Sales

2 . Entrance Hall. The front door opens to the hall, which has a tiled floor, stairs to the first floor, two cupboards and doors to all rooms, including French doors to the kitchen. Photo: prop pap Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/Family/Dining Area. The heart of this home is the large open plan kitchen/ dining/ family room. The kitchen area has an extensive range of units with quartz worktops and a breakfast bar. Integrated appliances include an induction hob, 2 ovens and a wine cooler with space for a large fridge/freezer. Photo: prop pap Photo Sales

4 . Living Room (main house) An L shape lounge and dining room has a tiled floor. The dining area has French doors opening to the rear garden and the living room area has a fireplace with stone surround and hearth. Box bay window to the front and bi-fold doors opening to the pool room. Photo: prop pap Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4