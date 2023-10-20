Pictures: Take a look around this smart 6-bedroom detached house in Milton Keynes

Three-storey family house offers numerous benefits including landscaped rear garden

Oxley Park is one of the most sought after locations in Milton Keynes and, if you’re looking to move this exceptional six-bedroom property is definitely worth a look.

The property is a well presented three-storey detached executive home situated in Lockwood Chase adding up to the perfect family home and ideal for entertaining.

The spacious accommodation comprises entrance hall, cloakroom/wc, large 21ft sitting room, spacious kitchen/dining room with built-in appliances and a utility room on the ground floor. The well laid out kitchen features wood effect units with complementary black marble effect worktops and tiled flooring.

The good sized master bedroom which measures 13ft x 11ft 6in boasts a dressing room and en suite is located on the first floor with a further double bedroom and a bedroom/study.

guest bedroom with en suite, two further double bedrooms and the family bathroom are located on the second floor.

Externally there are landscaped garden to the front with a westerly facing beautifully landscaped garden to the rear, which is perfect for entertaining. There is off road parking for four cars leading to a double detached garage to the side of the property.

The property further benefits from uPVC double glazing and gas radiator heating with a recently fitted new boiler and with no upward chain.

The property is on the market with offers in the region of £725,000; further details are available from selling agents Yopa Property Ltd on 0333 305 0202.

