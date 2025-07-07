PICTURES: Take a look at some of the famous faces spotted at the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 17:39 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 18:14 BST
Take a look at some of the famous faces spotted at the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Spotting the celebs at the British Grand Prix is almost as big a part of Silverstone tradition as the race itself.

Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Eddie Hearn, Mike Tindall plus professional footballers and other celebrities all watched on last year.

This year Joao Felix, Gordon Ramsay, Fat Boy Slim, Ian Wright and more watched on.

Here’s just a few of the famous faces among the record crowd who flocked to the Northamptonshire circuit on Sunday July 7, 2025.

Spotting celebrities is part of the Silverstone tradition...

1. Famous faces spotted at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2025

Spotting celebrities is part of the Silverstone tradition... Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Lando Norris celebrates after winning F1 British GP in rain-soaked Silverstone thriller.

2. Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2025

Lando Norris celebrates after winning F1 British GP in rain-soaked Silverstone thriller. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Race action from the chaotic, dramatic, rain-affected British Grand Prix.

3. Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2025

Race action from the chaotic, dramatic, rain-affected British Grand Prix. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The world famous Red Arrows performed their their iconic tri-colour just before the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

4. Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2025

The world famous Red Arrows performed their their iconic tri-colour just before the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

