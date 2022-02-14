Pictures: Take a virtual tour of new Ninja Warrior Park open in Milton Keynes

The new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park opened in MK this weekend and proved a huge hit and now you can take a virtual tour with our picture special.

Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr Mohammed Khan was one of the first to try out the equipment to discover his hidden Ninja.

The first people through the doors on Saturday morning were greeted by football pundit and Ninja Warrior UK co-presenter Chris Kamara.

He welcome people to the fun-filled park, which is situated between Asda and IKEA in Bletchley. A product of the hit ITV show of the same name and is suitable for all ages.

It is run by Ninja Leisure Limited, a subsidiary of BGL (Burhill Group Limited), which runs Abbey Hill Golf Centre in MK

The new MK venue will be open seven days a week, from 10am to 9pm and visits can be pre-booked here.

BGL, who also run Mr Mulligan’s adventure golf attractions in MK, became an official licensed operator of two of ITV’s Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Parks in England last year.

Photographer Jane Russell was at the Ninja park over the weekend to produce a gallery of photos for us.

1. Happy to slide Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales

2. Concentration Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales

3. Having a swinging time Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales

4. Balancing act Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales