Pictures: the ‘largest Black History Month event in the UK’ sees over 103,000 guests in Milton Keynes

Middleton Hall at Centre:MK was transformed into a hub of culture, creativity, and community as thousands celebrated Black History Month.

A two day art, culture and business exhibition drew more than 103,000 visitors on the weekend of October 11 - 12.

Event organisers say that the sheer scale of guests made it the largest Black History Month event in the UK.

The exhibition, organised by Linked Events Ltd, brought together businesses, not-for-profit organisations, artists, and entrepreneurs in a showcase of Black culture and achievement.

With the 2025 national theme “Standing Firm in Power and Pride”, the event embodied unity, empowerment, and celebration of the rich contributions of the African and Caribbean communities to Milton Keynes and beyond.

Guests enjoyed a variety of activities, including panel discussions, live talks, film screenings and interactive workshops on themes such as sustainability, entrepreneurship, and cultural heritage.

Creative highlights included drumming workshops, fashion shows, and live performances, offering a blend of education, entertainment, and inspiration for all ages.

Families were entertained at children’s play zones, complete with bouncy castles,

bumper cars, ice cream stands, slushies, and refreshments. The range of backgrounds, ages and activities created an inclusive atmosphere that truly had something for everyone.

The event was attended by the Mayor and Deputy, Milton Keynes City Councillors, and graced by the presence of Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, H. E Sarba Zita-Benson, as well as other special guests.

Councillor Nana Ofori-Atta, CEO of Linked Events Ltd said: “This event showcased the power of community and creativity. To see over 103,000 people come together to experience Black history, culture, and enterprise in Milton Keynes is truly historic. There has never been anything like it in our city — in both scale and diversity.”

The exhibition was supported by Milton Keynes City Council, Centre:MK, African Diaspora Insurance and Regal Booths. It stood out as a defining moment in the city’s cultural

calendar — one that celebrated history, unity and pride.

Scroll down for photos from the event.

1 . BHMNMW_6807.jpg Over 103,000 people attended the event in Milton Keynes.

2 . BHMNMW_7180.jpg The event brought together businesses, not-for-profit organisations, artists and entrepreneurs.

3 . BHM20257-AIV05397.jpg The Mayor of Milton Keynes attended the event.