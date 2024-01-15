Pictures: Wargames Workshop hosts Bolt Action Tournament in Milton Keynes

Event kicked off 2024 with a bang

The Wargames Workshop did battle yesterday, hosting a successful Bolt Action Tournament at its store in Kingston, Milton Keynes. (14/01)

The store offers regular events with the bonus of exclusive discounts and much more to entertain enthusiasts with gamers of all skills welcome.

Wargames are analytic games that simulate aspects of warfare at the tactical, operational, or strategic level. They are used to examine warfighting concepts, train and educate commanders and analysts, explore scenarios, and assess how force planning and posture choices affect campaign outcomes with Sunday’s event featuring historical miniatures in a Bolt Action World War II tournament.

A spokesman said on its Facebook page: “Big thanks to all who attended The Bolt Action Tournament yesterday. A pretty good day we’d say, filled with all sorts of gaming goodness. Another jam-packed Sunday on our calendar completed with The monthly Bolt Action tournament, Yugioh and some D&D planning on our bar, it’s been quite a day…

“Players left with prizes in hand

“D&D characters created for our beginner session

“Yugioh ‘old school’ 2024 kicked off with a bang.”

The Wargames Workshop is the place to discuss or arrange games with miniature, collectable card and board games available all in one place. It’s also a comic store and full of great collectable gifts and offers a large selection of popular Trading Card Games with various regular events including:

January 15: Monday Game Night

January 16: Dungeons & Dragons and Yu-Gi-Oh Locals

January 17: Daytime Gaming plus MK:Blood Bowl League Night Booking (League Players only) plus Pokemon Hang-Out Club and much more.

Details of events are available on the website.

