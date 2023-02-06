Pictures: Wedding fever grips Milton Keynes as hundreds attend special show

More than 80 exhibitors showed their wedding day wares

The Milton Keynes Wedding show attracted hundreds of brides to be and their families on Sunday.

Held in the ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at Stadium MK, the show is in its 15th successful year.

Around 80 exhibitors, all local to the area, showed their wares, while an array of wedding cars were on show outside.

Inside there was everything from wedding dresses and cakes to flowers and candles for people to peruse.

The show was organised by Central Exhibitions, who will be holding another large Wedding Fair called The Big One at the centre:mk HE from April to April 23.

