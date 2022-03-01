Pictures: World famous pancake day race in Milton Keynes town is a flippin' great success

The world famous Olney pancake race was declared a flippin' great success today with crowds turning up to enjoy the Shrove Tuesday fun.

More than 20 local women lined up in the town's High Street, armed with frying pans and pancakes, to run the course along the streets.

The winner, for the third time, was Olney mum Katie Godof.

A member of the local running club, Katie said: "It's my fifth race and third win. I think I'll retire now. I just want to have a pancake next year and not have the stress of sprinting down the High Street!"

Other runners this year were: Lottie Cuccurullo, Emma Clarke, Florrie Stevens, Rebecca-Louise Rushton, Jennifer Donaldson, Gillian Green, Siobhan Dunn, Charlotte Pask, Melanie Brenchley, Sophie Shepherd, Bethan Courtman, Helen Sartin, Emily Dunn, Deidre Bethune, Angela Cleary, Lois Gamblen, Natalie Jones, Gemma Evans, Patricia Lee, Natasha Fay, Anna Williamson, and Dawn Bridge.

Children from the towns nursery and schools also took part in mini races, dressed up in traditional costumes.

The pancake race has been an annual event in the town for decades, though last year it had to be cancelled due to Covid.

Nobody is certain how the world famous event originated. One story tells of a harassed housewife, hearing the shriving bell, dashing to the Church still clutching her frying pan containing a pancake.

Another tells that the gift of pancakes may have been a bribe to the Ringer, or Sexton that he might ring the bell sooner, as the bell signalled the beginning of the day’s holiday and enjoyment.

Tradition declares that the race was first run in the year 1445, when pancakes were a popular dish, receiving royal favour.

It was run on Shrove Tuesday, the day before Lent, and the whole day was given over to a festival of celebration, pranks and pastimes.

The race continued through the centuries and though it lapsed many times race, it was never entirely forgotten by the womenfolk of Olney. It is known to have taken place during the The War of the Roses between 1445 and 1487.

After a lapse during the Second World War, it was revived again in 1948 by the then Vicar of Olney, the Reverend Canon Ronald Collins. In clearing out a cupboard he came across some old photographs of women running with frying pans.

He called for volunteers, and in response thirteen runners appeared on Shrove Tuesday that year. The race immediately caught the imagination of the people of Olney and fast became a tradition.

In 1950 the race became an International event. A challenge was received from the town of Liberal in Kansas, USA, where, after seeing the press photographs of the race at Olney, they came up with the idea of setting up a similar custom.

Olney readily accepted the challenge and, in a spirit of international goodwill and friendship, the two towns now compete annually for the fastest race. The Kansas race will happen later today and the winning town will be announced tonight.

Photographer Jane Russell was at the Olney race to capture the atmosphere.

