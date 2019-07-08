Pigeon race commentates WWI in Bletchley Park

More than 800 birds battled it out in a 120-mile race to highlight the important role homing pigeons played in the First World War.

Organised by the Royal Pigeon Racing Association, the second annual Lords Vs Commons pigeon race was held in Bletchley Park on Wednesday, July 3.

The race was supported by many senior parliamentarians and Lord Clive Soley, Labour Party politician was named victorious with his winning bird arriving home in just over two hours at an average speed of 50mph.

In second place came the Duke of Somerset, John Seymour and third Lord Thurlow.

All sponsorship and donations received from the event will be donated to the Royal British Legion, the UK’s leading charity for veterans’ mental health.

Money is currently being counted and the exact sum will be revealed over the next few weeks.