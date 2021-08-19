Pink Cadillac heralds arrival of Grease at Milton Keynes Theatre

A classic pink Cadillac has toured the streets of Milton Keynes to herald the arrival of Grease at MK Theatre.

The show starts next Monday, August 23 and will star Peter Andre, who plays Vince Fontaine and also the Teen Angel.

Peter said: "I was so thrilled to have been returning to Grease this year as I had the most wonderful time on the last tour working with our incredible cast and creative team, I can’t wait to get back out there performing with them.

The Cadillac stopped outside MK Theatre

"Grease is joyous and will truly allow you to escape to a different time, with show-stopping dance routines and some of the most iconic songs of all time. It's a show about solidarity and it celebrates friendship, which is even more important now with how the last 12 months have been. As the song goes, We Go Together!"

Dan Partridge will be reprising the role of Danny, having played the role on the UK and Ireland tour in 2019. Georgia Louise will play Sandy, with Paul French as Kenickie and Tendai Rinomhota as Rizzo. They are joined by Alex Christian as Doody, Josh Barnett as Roger, Inez Budd as Marty, Maeve Byrne as Jan, Marianna Neofitou as Frenchy, Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch and Cristian Zaccarini as Sonny.

Also in the cast are Alishia-Marie Blake, Thea Bunting, Kevin O’Dwyer, Laura-Jane Fenney, Jacob Fisher, Elliot Gooch, Dom Hutcheson, Haroun al Jeddal, Kalisha Johnson, Hannah-Faith Marram, Matt Trevorrow and Jacob Young.

The show is bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want.

The pink Cadillac

Performanaces are at 2.30pm and 7.30pm from Monday to Saturday. Tickets are available from here or by calling 0844 871 7615.