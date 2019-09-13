Pink Punters Milton Keynes marks anniversary of apology to gay hero Alan Turing

Popular Milton Keynes LGBT venue Pink Punters has commissioned a marble and bronze bust of Alan Turing, who was treated appallingly because he was gay.

The artwork will mark the 10th anniversary of Gordon Brown's apology on behalf of the British Government to the WW11 codebreaker.

The Apology - Alan Turing statue

Alan cracked the German Enigma code at Bletchley Park and is famed as the forefather of modern computer science.

But after the war he was arrested and later chemically castrated for being gay.

Unable to cope, he committed suicide in 1952.

In September 2009, then prime minister Gordon Brown issued a formal apology.

Popular night spot Pink Punters

He said: “Thousands of people have come together to demand justice for Alan Turing and recognition of the appalling way he was treated.

“While Turing was dealt with under the law of the time and we can't put the clock back, his treatment was of course utterly unfair and I am pleased to have the chance to say how deeply sorry I and we are for all that happened to him.”

Pink Punters already displays a mosaic of Alan Turing at its venue in Bletchley's Watling Street – the old main road to London that the codebreaker himself would have travelled many times.

The new 10th anniversary piece is called The Apology.

The statue side view