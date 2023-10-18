Pink Punters nightclub in Milton Keynes receives national award for being safe and well-managed

The accreditation is backed by the Home Office

The city’s Pink Punters nightclub has achieved Best Bar None Accreditation – a first for Milton Keynes.

The club has become the first local venue to meet the stringent standards and receive the recognition from the Home Office-backed programme.

Best Bar None is nationally recognised initiative that raises the bar for the responsible management and operation of licensed premises. And Pink Punters bosses say it is testament to their “unwavering commitment” to providing a safe, enjoyable, and responsible environment for its patrons and staff.

To earn this the accreditation, the club underwent a rigorous assessment process, where its policies, procedures, and practices were scrutinised to ensure they met or exceeded the programme's standards.

The evaluation encompassed security, customer service, and responsible alcohol service.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be the first venue in Milton Keynes to attain Best Bar None accreditation," said Frank McMahon, the owner of Pink Punters.

"This accomplishment reflects our dedication to upholding the highest standards in the industry, and it is a testament to the hard work and commitment of every member of our team."

He said Pink Punters was now not only a pioneer but also a beacon for other establishments in Milton Keynes, demonstrating the importance of safety and responsibility in the hospitality industry.

“By achieving Best Bar None accreditation, the venue has solidified its reputation as a trusted and exemplary place for entertainment.