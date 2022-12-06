Pizza restaurant closes just eight months after it opened at popular Milton Keynes shopping venue

A pizza restaurant that opened just eight months ago has permanently closed at a city shopping centre.

Dough & Co opened its doors in April, offering woodfired Italian-sourced pizzas in the former Prezzo building at Kingston.

Advertisement

Prezzo quit the Winchester Circle premises last year following a restructuring deal that saw the closure of 22 of its restaurants nationally.

A Dough & Co pizza

It is understood Dough & Co closed suddenly over the weekend, along with its branches in Sheffield, Hanley and Swindon.

All four venues have been removed from the company’s website and the Google page for the Kingston restaurant now lists it as “permanently closed”. But 12 other Dough & Co restaurants elsewhere in the UK are still open.

Advertisement

Owner Chris Sharman founded the business four years ago and started out by serving pizzas from a vintage horse box.

The Kingston restaurant included eco-friendly features, such as wall paneling and tables made from recycled pallets.

Advertisement