Place your bets for great day out at Royal Ascot charity event coming to Milton Keynes

A luxurious day at the races is on the cards at a charity Ascot Day event hosted by Willen Hospice next month.

Guests are invited to attend this popular event in their best race day attire at a beautiful marquee in the stunning Hospice gardens, overlooking Willen Lake.

After a complimentary welcome drink and canapés, ‘race-goers’ will then be invited to place their bets on a winning horse at the tote, and buy a bottle or two of champagne at the bar, ready to watch a thrilling live-stream of the Ascot races. Guests will be treated to a sumptuous afternoon lunch, with entertainment, music, a live auction and raffle in between races.

The event will be held on June 23 and Saturday, June 24 with organisers adding an extra day due to popular demand .The Ladies Day event, on June 22, has sold out.

Nikki Poole, Willen Hospice Events and Community Manager, said: “Ascot is one of our favourite events, and I am looking forward to welcoming guests on the Saturday for the first time this year. It will offer a chance for anyone who cannot usually make a weekday to join us for a fun afternoon at the races, in the beautiful setting of the Willen Hospice gardens.’’

Seats are £50 per person, or £500 for a table of 10. This includes a welcome drink, canapés, light lunch and entertainment.

It costs Willen Hospice nearly £6 million a year to provide their specialist, palliative care services to local families affected by a life-limiting illness. By taking part in events like the Ascot days, Willen Hospice can raise the vital funds they need to be there for families facing the toughest time of their lives.

The two-day event will be held on June 23 and June 24. Book tickets here.